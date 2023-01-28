Westover rally falls short, Bainbridge increases region lead to two games

Westover senior Kavon Johnson (1) drives toward the basket against Bainbridge during Friday night's game at Westover. Johnson scored 16 points to lead the Patriots but Bainbridge won 55-47.

ALBANY - Bainbridge now has a two-game lead over Westover in the region standings after the Patriots (14-6, 3-2) fell behind by 16 points in the second half of Friday night's game before they created a big rally in the fourth quarter with excellent defense and hot shooting, but the No. 5-ranked Bainbridge Bearcats managed to hold the Patriots off and win 55-47 at the Boston Palace at Westover.

The Bearcats (20-1, 5-0) used their speed and hot shooting in the first half with a tight, physical defense to build a 32-16 halftime lead. The Bearcats hit seven three-pointers in the first half while Westover hit none. The Patriots opened up the second half with more energy on defense and cut the lead somewhat but never got within 10 points of the Bearcats. That changed in the fourth quarter when Westover finally started hitting some threes. Kemari Leverte hit a three from the corner, Kavon Johnson swished a long three and then Jeremiah Waters hit a three from the top of the key that whittled the Bainbridge lead to just four points - 51-47 with 1:23 left in the game. Within the game's final minute, four different Patriots threw up shots from outside the three-point arc but none fell in and the Bearcats added free throws while the Patriots fouled to get possession.

