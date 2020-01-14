Mitchell EMC and 29 other participating electric membership cooperatives announced that Westover High School has received the prestigious Georgia High School Association’s Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award. The award was announced in a letter from Mitchell County EMC Vice President Chad Carden to Westover principal William Chunn. This awards program honors schools that exhibit exemplary sportsmanship during competitive events. The awards program is sponsored by Georgia’s Electric Membership Cooperatives.
Introduced in 2006, the Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award program reinforces GHSA’s philosophy which states “Student-athletes, coaches, spectators, and all others associated with high school activity programs should adhere to the fundamental values of respect, fairness, honesty and responsibility.”
Only one school in each region of each classification is selected to receive this annual award. The GHSA takes into consideration all aspects of sportsmanship during events – student-athletes of the field, as well as fellow students, school staff, parents and game spectators, making the award a tribute to the entire community.
