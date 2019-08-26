Editor’s note: We are still waiting on stat reports from three local schools and hope to post a full list of top performers on page 2 of tomorrow’s Albany Herald and at albanyherald.com.
The first full week of high school football is in the books and a number of local players put up some impressive statistics in games this weekend but was none was more impressive than those racked up by Westover senior quarterback Cameron Hopkins. Hopkins led his team to a 47-16 win over Cook County Friday night by completing 17 of 26 passes for 389 yards and four touchdowns.
While those numbers are impressive enough, also consider that the huge majority of his work took place in only two quarters. The Patriots had trouble moving the offense against Cook County early in the game and Hopkins was pulled early in the fourth quarter because of the significant score advantage.
“My goal for the game was 400 yards,” Hopkins said Monday afternoon. “I got pulled after the first drive in the fourth quarter, so...”
Hopkins and the Patriots fell behind 9-0 in the first quarter, but a run by Hopkins early in the second quarter finally got the Patriots moving. After his 30-yard gain on the ground, he connected with a couple of passes that moved the ball further down the field on the drive that eventually ended with La’borris Buchanan scoring on a two-yard dive through the line.
“Everything started clicking,” Hopkins said. “Me, the line, the running backs, the receivers, and the coaches – everything started to work.”
With Hopkins’ big numbers, there had to be receivers with big numbers as well. Wide Receiver Ezekiel Prince pulled down three of Hopkins’ passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns while Dailan Hall caught five passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. One of the touchdown passes came on a broken play.
“One of the plays with Ezekiel was a broken play. I turned around and saw him in the backfield all alone and I threw it to him,” Hopkins said. “The other touchdown for Ezekiel was one of the long routes we throw.”
While the Westover offense put up the biggest numbers of the week, there were other significant achievements. Sherwood Christian Academy’s Caleb Wiley, back for his first game this season because of an injury, led the area in rushing with 135 yards and a touchdown on just five carries. Right behind in rushing yardage was Mitchell County’s James Thomas who piled up 122 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.
On defense, Westover’s Kurdarius Mallard led with 14 tackles and Kobe Fleurinod made eight tackles including two sacks. Terrell Academy’s Nathan Whitcomb also recorded eight tackles.
Also, on defense, Terrell Academy’s Landon Torbet picked off two passes for the Eagles while Whitcomb also picked off a pass and recovered a fumble. Westwood’s Walt Cochran picked off a pass and raced 60 yards to the end zone for six points to give the Wildcats their only points Friday night against Brookwood.