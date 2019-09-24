Westover’s Jordyn Williams had a good weekend. The junior wide receiver finally got the football game he has been working for and also got to spend Saturday in Athens for the Georgia-Notre Dame football game.
Friday night Williams caught 11 passes from quarterback Keshay Walton for 199 yards and a touchdown. Williams posted a photo of himself on his twitter account that showed him in Sanford Stadium prior to Saturday’s big game at the University of Georgia. It was his biggest game of the year so far.
Walton had a career night for the Patriots. The sophomore signal caller completed 20 of 25 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed for a third touchdown and led the Patriots to a big 42-21 win over Northside of Columbus to move their record to 4-0 on the season.
Sherwood Christian’s Ketavion Curry had another big night for the Eagles accounting for six touchdowns in the Eagles’ shootout victory over Pataula Charter. Curry rushed for 239 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 142 yards and three touchdowns as Sherwood beat Patuala Charter 56-47. The Eagles are now 4-2 on the year.
The Mitchell County Eagles moved up to No. 4 in the Class AA poll this week after blasting Baconton Charter 53-6 and were led by junior quarterback Quantavious Hunter. Hunter completed seven of 14 passes for 165 yards and four touchdowns. Myron Carthen caught two of those passes for 66 yards and both were touchdowns for the Eagles. The Eagles are 3-1.
Deerfield Windsor running back Gleaton Jones had a big game rushing the Knights. With only six rushes Jones racked up 101 yards and scored a touchdown. He also scored a touchdown when he recovered a fumble on defense and returned it for six points. Teammate Parker Jones added two touchdowns rushing with 66 yards on five carries and put six more points up with one touchdown pass as the Knights cruised past Creekside Christian of McDonough 40-14. Deerfield Windsor is now 2-2 on the season.
On the ground, Sherwood’s Caleb Wiley racked up 90 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a touchdown pass. Westover’s Demarques Beal led the Patriots on the ground with 84 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.
The only reported defensive stats came from Sherwood where Caleb Wiley, Zachary Davidson and Johan Ruiz each made eight tackles.
Coaches should send your stats in Mondays by noon to get your top players the recognition they deserve. Use sports@albanyherald.com or text 678 521 4501.