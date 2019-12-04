Westover High girls’ basketball coach Lewis Smith resigned for personal reasons Wednesday and principal William Chunn said assistant boys’ coach Derek Pace will take over as interim head girls coach for this season. In addition, Westover graduate, Antwone Savage will take over the head track and field duties recently held by Smith.
Smith has been a fixture at Westover, coaching girls’ basketball as well as girls’ and boys’ track and field for more than 25 years. In those 25 years the girls’ basketball teams have compiled a 440-176 record with three region championship and eight region runner-ups. The Lady Patriots made 18 state playoff appearances under Smith with one trip to the Final Four. 28 of his student-athletes signed college basketball scholarships.
As track coach, the Patriots took 12 region championships with six runner ups. The Patriots claimed one state track championship and two second place finishes under Smith.
“We are very proud of the work coach Smith has done over the years as he has changed the lives of student athletes for the better,” said Chunn. “We thank coach Lewis Smith for a job well done and look forward to celebrating his coaching accomplishments and his 25 years of coaching at Westover. He is a True Patriot!”
A long-time Westover basketball boys’ assistant coach, Derek Pace will take over as interim head girls’ coach for this 2019 - 2020 season. Pace is a graduate of Westover, he played basketball at Westover and he has coached basketball at Westover the past 16 years.
“If there was anyone more deserving to have a chance to be a head coach, it is Pace,” said Chunn.
Pace is also Westover's School Administration Manager