The Westover Patriots swept two games from Northside of Columbus on Saturday night for their first basketball wins of the season and after three close losses sixth-ranked Dougherty got into the win column by beating Hardaway 73-65.
At Westover, Anaya Donaldson poured in 24 points and Kameron Shelley added 22 as the Lady Patriots won for the first time this season, beating Northside 55-44.
In the boy’s game, Westover started out with a 10-0 lead and routed Northside 71-44. Westover used a balanced attack in breezing through the game, with 11 players getting into the scoring column. Shamir Wingfield led the team with 11 points and Keshay Walton knocked down 10. Isaac Abbide added eight for the winners.
The Dougherty Trojans had lost three really close games to start the season, but Saturday night the Trojans came out hot and outscored the Hawks of Hardaway 22-11 in the first quarter. Hardaway worked the rest of the way to try and close the gap and outscored the Trojans 15-9 in the second quarter, but the Trojans and Hawks went back and forth evenly in the second half.
Sophomore Mikel Jones led the Trojans with 23 points as he hit 10 of 12 two-point field goal attempts. Seniors Rod Jones and Will Riggins dumped in 17 points and 12 points, respectively. Jadyn Shider pulled down 14 rebounds for the Trojans.
The Trojans will have another shot at Lee County Tuesday night when they travel to Leesburg for a non-region matchup. Lee County edged Dougherty 68-63 to open the season. Westover is off Tuesday night, but will host Shaw on Friday night in Albany.