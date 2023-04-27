Westover swept the top three places in the girl's triple jump and Taylor Singleton shows off her name on the awards stand during the Region 1-AAAA track meet at Hugh Mills Stadium. Singleton placed first, Rayven Thurston, left, in second, and Nina Daniel, right, in third.
ALBANY - The Westover Patriots swept the girls' and boys' region championships Wednesday evening at Hugh Mills Stadium after the weather delayed the meet for a few hours. The girls collected 263 points and Bainbridge finished second with 172 points. The Westover boys put together 201.5 points with Cairo in second with a total of 141 points.
The Westover girls swept all four relay races then swept the top three places in the girl's triple jump and the pole vault to help push the point totals higher.
Westover's Madison Mitchell finished second behind Banbridge's Nya Blocker in the 100-meter and 200-meter races. Blocker also won the 400-meter race just ahead of Westover's Kennedy Ingram.
Ingram won the 800-meter and teammate Jada Landers won the 1600-meter with Tania Lamar in third. Lamar then won the 3200-meter race with Yaliza Wright in second and Zaleah Hines in fourth for the Lady Patriots.
Westover's Destiny Love swept both the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles and Amaya Daniels finished third in the 100-meter hurdles and second in the 300-meter hurdles.
Symauri Figueroa, Tania Lamar, and Amaya Daniels finished 1-2-3 in the pole vault while Taylor Singleton, Rayven Thurston, and Nina Daniel swept the top three places in the triple jump.
Westover's Tejah Lawson took the top spot in the girl's discus and third in the shot put.
The Westover boys won by dominating in field events and then placing runners in scoring positions. Westover only won one individual race and one relay.
Westover's Isaiah Rayner won region championships in the high jump, the long jump, and the triple jump. Nicholas Lane won the shot put and the discus throw and the Patriots took the top three spots in the pole vault, just like the girls. Demetrius Williams finished first, Caleb Bradley was second, and Isaiah Burns placed third.
On the track, Westover's Jaylan McLloyd was the only individual winner in races but there were a number of Westover runners near the top that earned points.
McLloyd won the 400-meter dash after Emanuel Frazier finished second in the 200-meter dash and fourth in the 100-meter dash. Zion Clark, Stephan Herring, and Jacob Wilson placed fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively, in the 800-meter run. Herring finished third and Clark fourth in the 1600-meter run while Xavier Mallory crossed the line in fifth place in the 3200-meter.
Westover senior Isaiah Burns placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles and Burns was also a member of the 1600-meter relay team that took first place. McLloyd, Clark, and Kelvin Williams were also on that team.
Team Results:
Women - Class 4A - Team Rankings - 18 Events Scored