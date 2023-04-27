Taylor Singleton

Westover swept the top three places in the girl's triple jump and Taylor Singleton shows off her name on the awards stand during the Region 1-AAAA track meet at Hugh Mills Stadium. Singleton placed first, Rayven Thurston, left, in second, and Nina Daniel, right, in third.

ALBANY - The Westover Patriots swept the girls' and boys' region championships Wednesday evening at Hugh Mills Stadium after the weather delayed the meet for a few hours. The girls collected 263 points and Bainbridge finished second with 172 points. The Westover boys put together 201.5 points with Cairo in second with a total of 141 points.

The Westover girls swept all four relay races then swept the top three places in the girl's triple jump and the pole vault to help push the point totals higher.

