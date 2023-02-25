Westover to host Elite Eight match-up with McDonough

Westover senior Kemari Leverette (3) led the Patriots with 19 points Saturday in Westover's 67-55 win over Southeast Bulloch. Leverette and the Patriots will now host McDonough Wednesday in the Elite Eight.
ALBANY - The Westover Patriots (21-7) will host McDonough Wednesday at the Boston Garden at Westover for the round of the Elite Eight of the Georgia High School boy's basketball tournament. The Patriots advanced by beating Southeast Bulloch. 67-55. McDonough (26-4) blasted Sonoraville 78-38 to advance.
Southeast Bulloch led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter Saturday when shooting guard Christian Linen drilled a three-pointer at the buzzer to break a 12-12 tie. The Patriots were down 20-19 midway through the second quarter when Westover picked up the defensive intensity and scored nine straight points, led by guards Kavon Johnson and Kemari Leverette. The Patriots led 30-22 at the half and then pushed out to a 14-point lead in the third quarter before Linen swished another three at the buzzer at the end of the third to close the gap to just eight, 46-38, heading into the final quarter.
Leverette led the Patriots with 19 points, Anthony Milton put in 13, while Johnson, Tracy Williams, and Travion Wheeler each added 10 for the winners.