ALBANY — The Westover Patriots gave first-year head coach Adam Miller his first win on the young football season Thursday night as the Patriots beat Early County 30-27 at Hugh Mills Stadium.
Westover is now 1-2 on the season, while the loss pushes the Early County record to 2-2.
The winning touchdown came with 3:45 left in the game when junior quarterback Braylon Cook hit a third down pass to Lumumba Spears. That touchdown capped a 66-yard drive included a fourth down pass to Keshay Walton, a leaping catch made by Alex Ingram and a pass interference call against Early County when the defender tripped Ingram in the end zone as he tracked down a pass. That score put the Patriots ahead 28-27 and then Cook threw the two-point conversion to Ingram to give Westover the three-point advantage.
The Early County offense, led by sophomore quarterback Astyn Grimes and running back Jeremiah Hutchins, put the Bobcats on the board first very early in the first quarter and then responded every time the Patriots put points on the board until their last possession.
Down three points, the Bobcats got possession of the ball at the 39-yard line with 3:32 remaining in the game. The Westover defense stopped a couple of run plays and Grimes connected with a short screen pass, but on fourth and long Grimes threw over the head of the intended receiver and the Westover celebration began.
Early County led 21-16 at halftime, but the Patriots got a big break early in the second half when they recovered a Bobcats fumble and got possession of the ball at the Early County 34-yard line. Cook, who was injured in the second quarter, came back onto the field and on the first play threw a pass to Kavon Johnson, who raced into the end zone to give the Patriots a 22-21 lead.
Without playing a good portion of the second quarter, Cook still managed to throw three touchdown passes in the game. The other touchdown pass was a fourth down play that Cook tossed to Cameron Cromer.
The Patriots will be back in Hugh Mills Stadium next Friday night to take on cross-town rival Dougherty (3-0). Early County will be home next Friday night to host fourth-ranked Thomasville in Blakely.
