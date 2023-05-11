Isaiah Rayner

Westover senior Isaiah Rayner jumped 22 feet and 11 inches to win the boy's long jump at the state track meet Thursday at Hugh Mills Stadium. He also finished second in the state in the triple jump and sixth in the high jump.

 Joe Whitfiels

ALBANY - Westover's Isaiah Rayner and Monroe's Justin Burns both won state championships Thursday at the Class AAA and Class AAAA state track meets being held at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.

Rayner, a 6'4" senior at Westover, won the top spot in the boy's long jump with 22 feet and 11 inches. That jump earned Rayner a "Georgia Top 50" notation. Rayner edged Stars Mills senior Tito Alofe who jumped 22 feet eight and a half inches. 

