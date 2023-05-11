Westover senior Isaiah Rayner jumped 22 feet and 11 inches to win the boy's long jump at the state track meet Thursday at Hugh Mills Stadium. He also finished second in the state in the triple jump and sixth in the high jump.
ALBANY - Westover's Isaiah Rayner and Monroe's Justin Burns both won state championships Thursday at the Class AAA and Class AAAA state track meets being held at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.
Rayner, a 6'4" senior at Westover, won the top spot in the boy's long jump with 22 feet and 11 inches. That jump earned Rayner a "Georgia Top 50" notation. Rayner edged Stars Mills senior Tito Alofe who jumped 22 feet eight and a half inches.
Burns, a 6'5" junior at Monroe, in his first year of competing in the high jump, took the state championship with a jump of 6'6" and earned a "Georgia Top 25" notation. John Hopson of Sandy Creek finished second.
Back to Class AAAA, Rayner and Alofe battled all day in the jumping events. Alofe took the state championship in the high jump with a 6'8" high jump and just missed the 7'0" attempts. Rayner finished sixth with a 6'2" jump when he failed to make the final attempt at 6'4".
Alofe edged Rayner in the boy's Triple Jump with a jump for 48 feet, four and a half inches. That jump set a personal best for Alofe and earned him a "USA Top 50" notation. Rayner also posted a personal best at 46 feet, eight and a half inches. That jump put Rayner in second place and earned a "Georgia Top 25" notation. Westover's Kavon Johnson finished ninth in the triple jump and also reached a personal best with a leap of 43 feet and 11 inches.
Nicolas Lane, another Westover senior, placed fourth in the boy's discus throw when he set a personal best with a throw of 152 feet and 10 inches to earn a "Georgia Top 50 notation.
Westover's Rayven Thurston jumped in three different events and placed 13th in the long jump, 7th in the triple jump and 15th in the high jump.
There were no running events Thursday save the preliminaries for the 800-meter relay and the finals of the 3200-meter relay.
Both the Westover girl's 800-meter relay and the Monroe girl's 800-meter relay took the top spot in the preliminary races. The Westover team consisted of Jatoria Mcghee, Lynziria Thomas, Wykeria Holmes, and Taylor Singleton. The Monroe team consisted of Eve Craig, Marianna Wright, Kaitlyn Williams, and Jurdyn Johnson.
The state track meet continues Friday and Saturday at High Mills. Friday's action will begin with the girl's 100-meter hurdles at noon. Saturday the "Parade of Champions begins at 11 a.m. and all of the remaining races will follow.