Updated: April 27, 2022 @ 1:29 am
Westover senior Skye Johnson was named Class AAAA Girls Student-Athlete of the Year, headlining the locals honored on the DiVarsity All-Star Soccer Awards.
Johnson, a midfielder and forward, also was selected to participate in the DiVarsity All-Star Soccer Game.
Scenes from Central Gwinnett vs. Lee County boys soccer in the Class AAAAAA quarterfinals on April 26, 2022. Click for more.
