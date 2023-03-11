Westwood Walks past Terrell Academy 16=8

Terrell Academy senior Carter Kennedy was the second of five pitchers to hit the mound for the Eagles in Saturday's game against Westwood. 

`DAWSON - The Terrell Academy pitchers gave up 16 walks Saturday afternoon and Westwood scored 16 runs to beat the Eagles 16-8.

It all began in the first inning when Terrell Academy right-hander David Kile could not get his pitches where the umpire wanted and walked six batters in the top of the first against visiting Westwood to help the  Wildcats score seven first inning runs en route to the win over the Eagles at Terrell Academy.

Recommended for you

Tags