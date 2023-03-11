`DAWSON - The Terrell Academy pitchers gave up 16 walks Saturday afternoon and Westwood scored 16 runs to beat the Eagles 16-8.
It all began in the first inning when Terrell Academy right-hander David Kile could not get his pitches where the umpire wanted and walked six batters in the top of the first against visiting Westwood to help the Wildcats score seven first inning runs en route to the win over the Eagles at Terrell Academy.
In addition to the 16 walks, the Wildcats smacked 11 hits and took advantage of three Terrell Academy errors.
"Once again, we have to do a better job of throwing strikes and making plays in big situations," Walker said after the game. "We are doing fine at the plate, but we can do a little better. Most importantly we have to own the mound and pound the zone."
Kile's pitches were slightly off of the strike zone and walked the first three batters. An error at first base followed that allowed Jett Hinteregger and Braxton Ethridge to score. Grayson Stanaland walked and then Kile found the strike zone and struck-out the next two batters - looking as though everything was going to be ok.
That didn't happen.
Liam Rogers walked in a run and Karson Barwick followed with a hard hit line drive to left that scored Kayden Gunn and Stanaland. Ethridge walked again to load the bases again before Hinteregger smacked a single to center after Terrell Academy coach Ashley Walker changed pitchers and brought in Carter Kennedy. Carter did get the next batter to end the inning, but Westwood was up 7-0.
The Eagles responded in the bottom of the the inning with three runs on just two hits - a sung by Kile and a double by Kade Mulliford.
The Wildcats scored in each inning, except the second. They added one run in the third, three in the fourth, two in the fifth and sixth, and one more in the final inning. Hinteregger and Gunn each had two hits and knocked in four runs. Barwick finished with three hits, three RBI and scored twice. Gunn's double was the only extra base hit for the Wildcats.
Stanaland started on the mound for the Wildcats and gave four earned runs in two and one third innings. Ethridge finished the game on the mound for Westwood. He allowed four hits and four runs, striking out two.
The Eagles actually outhit the Wildcats with 12 hits, including four doubles. Mulliford, Kile, Dozier Swain and Daylor Drawdy all doubled. Swain, Kile, Jay Austin and Gavin Lacey each smacked two hits for the Eagles. Austin led with two RBI.
Five pitchers worked on the mound for the Eagles. Kile, Kennedy, Lacey, Trevorr Shipley and Swain. Only Shipley came out of the day unscathed - giving up no runs in two-thirds of an inning.
The Eagles will host Deerfield-Windsor Tuesday in Dawson and then play the Knights again Friday in Albany. The Wildcats will play Monday in Tifton at CHESS Academy and then host Grace Christian Thursday in Camilla.
The concept of not having to pay excessive fees for expenditures* such as: travel amenities, cable and internet service, credit card and/or concert tickets; is being considered. If the act passes, where will you save the most money?
*The following options are some of the categories listed in the Junk Fee Prevention Act.