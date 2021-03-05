AMERICUS — The Westwood Lady Cats are headed to another state championship game Saturday in Americus after beating Piedmont Academy 61-49.
The Lady Cats got 25 points, nine rebounds and four steals from senior Naia Benefield. The GISA state final four is underway at Georgia Southwestern University in Americus.
Piedmont led 23-21 at halftime, but the Lady Cats came out with a new defensive intensity in the third quarter and outscored the Lady Cougars 25-8 in the third quarter to take over the game.
“The defense really picked up in the third quarter,” said Westwood head coach Derrick Harris. “We played some really good pressure defense.”
Benefield’s 25 points led Westwood’s scoring but the Lady Cats also got eight points from De’Ericka Harris and Monique Judge. Hannah Glass scored seven and pulled down seven rebounds.
It was arguably Benefield’s best game since transferring to Westwood.
“It took a lot for me to get to this point,” Benefield said after the game. “But with the help of my coaches, my teammates and Wildcat support, I was able to push through. The intense passion for this game and the sheer will to win pushed me to play like the leader my team needed,” she said. “I was concentrating on getting to my shooting spot on the floor, hustling and most of all defense. I knew that scoring would come and my energy would help my team pull out the victory.”
The Lady Cats will be in their fifth straight state championship game. They lost the first one by two points and have won three straight. Saturday the Lady Cats will take on top seeded Brentwood (27-3) who edged Southwest Georgia 55-53 Thursday afternoon in Americus. Westwood has played Southwest Georgia three times, winning twice and losing once.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.