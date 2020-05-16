The Westwood girls basketball team held a ring ceremony Friday night in Camilla, celebrating its GISA Class AA state championship.
The Wildcats, coached by Derek Harris and Gail Lee, have won the state title the past three seasons. They defeated rival Terrell Academy 49-42 in late February in the finals.
De’Ericka Harris had a game-high 16 points in the championship game, Brianna Thompson had 12 points and Caitlin Foister scored eight. Thompson and Foister were the only seniors on the roster.
The Wildcats finished with a 26-4 record.
