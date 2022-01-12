CAMILLA — It was a chilly Tuesday night in January and 20 minutes before game time there was nowhere to park anywhere near the Westwood gymnasium. The visitors side was packed and the home bleachers were almost as full. This was for a girls high school basketball game. Yes, girls.
The Westwood Lady Cats entered the game with an 8-4 record after losing some tough games in a Florida Christmas tournament, but Westwood has played in the state championship game for six years straight, winning four. The Southwest Georgia Lady Warriors entered the game undefeated at 13-0 after making the state final four a year ago. Everybody was expecting a huge battle — and the game did not disappoint. Fast-paced action, sharp passing, long 3-pointers and intense defense — the game had it all.
“That’s the best girls game I’ve seen in years,” said Westwood athletic director and boys basketball coach Gordy Gruhl. “It’s a shame one of these teams has to lose, but better us, than them.”
Freshman Amira Walters-Smith swished two long 3-pointers and two free throws in the overtime period to lead Westwood to a 74-71 victory over the Lady Warriors of Southwest Georgia, ending the Lady Warriors’ 13-game winning streak.
The game began with Westwood hot and both teams racing down the floor with full-court pressure. Westwood senior Monique Judge nailed a 3-pointer from the corner to start the scoring, Emily Childress followed with a basket underneath and then Walters-Smith drilled a long 3-pointer as the Lady Cats jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first couple minutes of the game. But just moments later, Southwest Georgia took over and took a 9-8 lead before Childress hit two more baskets underneath to give Westwood another slight lead. And so the game went. Westwood would get a small lead, then Southwest Georgia would respond and take the lead.
The Lady Cats led 34-32 at the half thanks to another 3-pointer from Judge and then Westwood pulled out to a 40-32 lead to open the third before SGA went on a run that ended when freshman Ella Ashley nailed a long 3-pointer to give the Lady Warriors a 50-48 advantage.
Both teams had opportunities for winning plays in the closing seconds of regulation, but the game ended in a 60-60 tie. In the overtime, SGA pulled out to a slight lead before Walters-Smith drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to give Westwood the advantage. As time ticked away the Lady Warriors fouled Walters-Smith to try and get the ball back, but the Westwood freshman calmly swished both free throws to seal the win for the Lady Cats.
Walters-Smith led all scorers with 24 points, including hitting 7 of 8 free-throw attempts. Judge followed with 19 points and Childress scored eight.
Southwest Georgia (13-1) was led by Anna Dozier with 17 points, Kamryn Carver and Caroline Kirkland each scored 14 points, while Ashley added 13.
The two teams will meet again in Damascus on Jan. 21.
The boys teams played after the intense girls game with Westwood taking a 52-42 victory. The win improved Westwood’s record to 5-6 while the Warriors fell to 2-11.
The two teams went back and forth early and the lead changed hands several times until Westwood’s Brooks Tucker hit 3 of 4 free throws and James Darden followed with a put-back to put the Wildcats up 22-17, but Gruhl was still not happy with the energy level of his team.
The Wildcats came out after halftime with renewed defensive intensity and MJ Harris scored the first seven points of the second half to put the Wildcats up 33-23 and the Warriors never recovered.
Harris led the Wildcats with 17 and Tucker added 13 for the winners. Mac Broome and Jackson Gordon each scored 10 to lead the Warriors.
