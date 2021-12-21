The starting guards for Westwood’s Lady Cats combined for 44 points Tuesday afternoon and Westwood ran past Westover’s Lady Patriots 57-36 in a game played at Deerfield-Windsor’s Christmas Classic in Albany.
Amira Walters-Smith scored 25 points and Monique Judge poured in 19 as the Lady Cats (6-1) rebounded from their first loss of the year Monday.
The Lady Cats opened up a 5-0 lead early in the game and Westover head coach Derek Pace called his team together to regroup and they did. The Lady Patriots reeled off 10 straight points that made Westwood head coach Derrick Harris call time.
The Lady Patriots (6-3) controlled the floor with their full-court pressure but in the second quarter, the Lady Cats found ways through the pressure and Walters-Smith nailed back-to-back threes to put Westwood up 19-18 with 2:30 remaining in the first half.
The Lady Cats led 23-18 at the half and never trailed again.
Westover tried to exert control with their press and it caused a few turnovers in the second half but Judge, Walters-Smith, and Hannah Glass dribbled through the pressure and put points on the board as the Lady Cats slowly stretched their lead. Judge, Glass, and Walters-Smith each hit a three-pointer as Westwood out scores Westover 19-11 in the third.
“It was a great win against a great Westover team,” said Harris. “We able to get going defensively as a team to create turnovers for baskets. Our goal is to get 1% better every day and believe in the process!!”s
Westover was led by senior point guard Aniya Donaldson with 10 points, Caldwell scored nine and Landers added eight.
Westwood will play again in another holiday tournament on Dec. 27 against Pleasant Grove. Westover will play again in the Colquitt County holiday tournament against Valdosta on Dec. 27.
The Westwood (3-5) boys started out strong against the high-powered Robert Toombs Crusaders (7-1), but there was too much speed and the Crusaders beat Westwood 57-38.
The Wildcats got two early threes — one from MJ Harris and the other from Brooks Tucker — to jump out to an 8-6 lead early. RTCA responded with 10 straight points to lead 16-8 before Westwood head coach Gordy Gruhl called time to slow down the Crusader attack and regroup. Westwood pulled back to 16-12 at the end of the first, but the Crusader full-court pressure gave Robert Toombs quick points and the Crusaders pulled away to a 33-17 halftime lead.
Harris led the Wildcats with 16 points while Tucker added 12. RTCA was led by point guard Makaleb McBride who scored 17 and JaShawn Powell who scored 16.
