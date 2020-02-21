The Westwood Lady Cats are headed to the GISA for the fifth consecutive year after blowing out Brandon Hall Academy from Atlanta 65-24 at Stratford Academy in Macon Friday night. The Lady Cats (22-4) will now face Brentwood (24-4) of Sandersville next Friday at Georgia Southwestern University in Americus with a 4:30 tip-off planned. Brentwood beat St. Andrews 51-33 to advance.
Westwood’s De’Ericka Harris drilled a three-pointer to start the game Friday night and senior point guard Brianna Thompson followed that with a lay-up and the Lady Cats were ahead 5-0 less than a minute into the game to start the rout of Brandon Hall.
Brandon Hall had only six players and Westwood began trapping the ball at midcourt and forcing numerous turnovers. Brandon Hall called time to try and slow down the Lady Cats when the score was 13-4 in the first quarter, but nothing much changed. When Caitlin Foister drilled a three-pointer just before the buzzer, Westwood was up 21-6.
Harris downed another three-pointer early in the second quarter to stretch the lead to 20 points – 28-8 when Brandon Hall called time again. But the rout was on and there was no stopping the Lady Cats. Westwood led 38-12 at the half.
The Lady Cats put four players in double figures, led by Thompson with 16 points. Destiny Harris followed with 15 and Foister added 12. De’Ericka Harris finished with 11. Thompson and Destiny Harris led the defense with six steals each.
