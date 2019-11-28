The Westwood Lady Cats opened their season this week in the Brookwood Thanksgiving Tournament in Thomasville and breezed to two big wins. In the first game they blasted Chattahoochee County 51-7 and ripped North Florida Christian 73-32.
The Lady Cats jumped out to 14-0 first quarter lead and tool a 28-1 lead into half time before winning by that 51-7 final. Senior point guard Brianna Thompson led the charge for Westwood with 32 points and seven steals.
In the North Florida game on Tuesday the Lady Cats blew open a tight game in the second quarter by outscoring their opponents 18-3 and cruised to the win. Thompson led the scoring with 22 points and Destiny Harris was right behind her with 19. De’Ericka added 11 points whil Caitlin Santiago scored 10. Emily Childress pulled down 10 rebounds for the Lady Cats.
Westwood will host Tiftarea Tuesday in Camilla with tip-off scheduled for 6:30 p.m.