The Westwood Schools boys tennis seniors were denied a perfect high school career by the coronavirus, the only thing that prevented them from a state championship over the last four seasons.
The Wildcats, winners of state titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019, were poised for their fourth straight GISA Class AA state championship when the pandemic halted their season. They were undefeated on the season through mid-March.
While there was no perfect finish this season, the players have three titles and loads of memories from their four seasons.
“Tennis is a sport players can enjoy socially and competitively for a lifetime,” said Westwood coach Laura Beth Tucker, who shares duties with Courtney Rubenhall. “The lessons our players are learning now through this adversity will carry them far in their future, well beyond the tennis court or any tennis skill Coach Courtney or I could teach.”
Three strong senior players at the top three singles spots were ready to lead the postseason charge. Cole Pollock, Walt Cochran and Slater Stringer had worked hard on their tennis skills, realizing this was their time to shine as leaders for the Wildcats. Pollock was also competing to retain his title of the No. 1 Region 3-AA GISA Singles Player, an honor he earned in both 2018 and 2019.
Walt Cochran claimed the No. 3 Region 3-AA Singles title last year and was favored to move up to the No. 2 Region 3-AA Player this season.
The team also had a returning GISA state champions doubles team with junior Phen Rubendall and freshman Brooks Tucker.
The Westwood girls team also showed the promise of a successful season when the season stopped. That squad will bring every player back next spring since there were no seniors on the 2020 roster.
