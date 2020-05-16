Westwood senior Briana Thompson has signed with the Daytona State College women’s basketball program.
Thompson was the point guard for the Wildcats, who won their third straight GISA Class AA state championship last season. She scored 12 points in the state finals, a 49-42 win over Terrell Academy.
