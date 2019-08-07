CAMILLA— The Westwood Lady Wildcats opened their 2019 softball season just as hot as the temperatures Tuesday afternoon and beat the visiting Deerfield Windsor Lady Knights 8-0.
The Wildcats scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back as freshman pitcher Robby Jane Vann shutdown the Deerfield Windsor offense and kept the Lady Knights scoreless.
Westwood plays at home again Thursday at 4:30 when Southland Academy of Americus comes to town. Deerfield Windsor will play Tuesday in Tifton at Tift Area Academu.