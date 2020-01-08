Westwood freshman Emily Childress blocked a key shot late in the game to preserve a precarious lead and help the Lady Cats edge a tough Brookwood team 65-63 in Camilla. In the boy’s game, the Warriors edged the Wildcats 62-56.
The Lady Cats and the Lady Warriors went back and for all night. The Lady Cats jumped out to 6-0 lead to start the game, but the Lady Warriors responded with the next eight points to take an 8-6 lead. The Lady Cats then bounced back with a basket by Brianna Thompson and a three-pointer from De’Ericka Harris and Westwood went on to take 19-14 lead after one. Westwood stretched the lead to eight at 27-19 before the Lady Warriors bounced back. Westwood led 32-27.
The Lady Warriors outscored the Lady Cats 21-15 in the third to take a 48-47 lead heading into the final quarter. The fourth quarter was a back and forth battle that was saved for Westwood with the key block by Childress.
Senior point guard Brianna Thompson led the Lady Cats with 28 points and five steals. De’Ericka Harris pumped in 18 with six three-pointers.
The win improves the Lady Cats’ season record to 11-2 while Brookwood fell to 7-8.
The Brookwood boys jumped out to an early lead and outscored the Wildcats 15-9 in the first quarter and then just held the pace with the Wildcats the rest of the game.
Slater Stringer led the Wildcats with 24 points and Fletcher Sheffield knocked in 17. Max Waters added 13 for the Wildcats.
The loss drops the Wildcats fell to 3-6 on the year while Brookwood improved to 7-6.
Westwood will travel to Macon for a region contest with Windsor Academy on Friday.
