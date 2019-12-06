Thursday night the Westwood Wildcats swept both varsity games from Citizens Christian with the Lady Cats winning 58-46 and the boys taking the win 67-50.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Cats jumped out to a 9-2 lead, but the Lady Patriots battled back to 11-8 at the end of the first quarter. After Westwood pulled away to 20-10, the Lady Patriots rallied again and brought the score to 22-19.
Westwood turned up the defense in the third quarter and pulled away to lead 48-31 at the end of the third quarter.
Freshman Destiny Harris led the Lady Cats with 16 points while senior point guard Brianna Thompson scored 13 and stole the ball 11 times. Caitlin Santiago added 11 points for the winners.
Led by Slater Stringer and Max Waters, the Wildcats used a stingy defense and an effective fast break Westwood jumped out to an 11-2 lead before the Patriots could hit a basket. Their first two points were free throws as they had trouble hitting the basket early.
The Wildcats led 48-36 after three quarters, but the Patriots had pulled to within five points with Westwood’s Fletcher Sheffield on the bench in foul trouble. With Sheffield out the Wildcats were trying to score from outside while the Patriots were able to score in the paint and close the gap. Sheffield returned in the final period and scored six fourth quarter points in the paint and pulled down several rebounds before fouling out with 1:33 remaining.
Stringer led the Wildcats with 25 points and Waters followed with 20. Sheffield added 10.