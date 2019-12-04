The Westwood Wildcats swept two games from Tiftarea Academy Tuesday night as the Lady Cats improved their record to 3-0 and the boys opened their regular season with a win at home in Camilla.
The Lady Cats opened up with an 11-4 lead in the first quarter, but the tough Lady Panthers battled back and trailed only 19-18 at the half. The game was tight throughout, but a couple of late baskets secured the win for the unbeaten Lady Cats.
Senior point guard Brianna Thompson led Westwood with 11 points and freshman Emily Childress added 10 for the winners.
In the boys’ game the Wildcats went on a 17-2 second half run to pull away from the Panthers and easily win the game 50-24. Westwood was up 27-17 at the half.
Slater Stringer led the Wildcats with 16 points and Max Waters added 12.
Citizens Christian will visit Westwood Thursday night with the girls’ tipoff set for 6 p.m. Deerfield Windsor comes calling Friday evening at 6:30 p.m.
Sherwood Splits with Crisp Academy
The Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles lost a heartbreaker against Crisp Academy 54-53 Tuesday night but the Lady Eagles opened the night with a 53-38 win.
Senior Grant Raven poured in 23 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead the Eagles as they fell just short against the Wildcats. Colin Dougherty added 10 points for the Eagles while KJ Brown knocked in eight with six assists.
In the girls’ game, Joy Kendrick poured in 19 points with four steals. Ashanti Harrison added 15 points and five assists while Kyra Raven added eight points with five blocked shots.
Sherwood’s next home game will be next Tuesday against Emanuel. JV boys tip off at 5 p.m.