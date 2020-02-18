The Westwood Lady Cats and the Terrell Academy Lady Eagles both advanced to the Elite Eight of the GISA AA state playoffs Tuesday night. Westwood blasted Edmund Burke Academy 62-39 at home while the Lady Eagles of Terrell traveled to Monticello to beat Gatewood 38-29.
Westwood blew open a tight game in the second quarter, outscoring Edmund Burke 21-4 in that quarter to build a 35-13 halftime lead. De’Ericka Harris drilled six threes and scored a total of 20 points to lead the Westwood offense. Point guard Brianna Thompson scored 13, Caitlin Santiago added 11 and Destiny Harris put in 10 for the winners.
The Lady Eagles got nine points from Laiken Daniel and eight each from Sierra Brogdon and Lindsey Torbert as Terrell won a defensive battle with the Lady Gators. Brogdon and Emma Jackson each pulled down eight rebounds for the Lady Eagles.
Both teams now advance to the Elite Eight Friday in Macon at Stratford Academy. The Lady Eagles (14-9) will face Piedmont Academy (15-7) who had a first-round bye at 3 p.m. Friday. The Lady Cats (21-4) will take on Brandon Hall of Atlanta (10-12) who beat Memorial Day 57-26 Tuesday in Camilla. That game tips off at 7:30 p.m.
