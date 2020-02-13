The Westwood Lady Cats will face the Terrell Academy Lady Eagles for the Region 3-AA championship Friday night in Macon at Windsor Academy. The Lady Cats blasted Windsor 67-36 in one semi final and the Lady Eagles edged Southwest Georgia 41-37. The two teams played the final game of the regular season last Friday with Terrell winning 47-45 in Dawson. The two teams also played for the region and state titles last year, with Westwood taking both.
The Lady Cats jumped out to a 20-4 lead in the first quarter of Thursday night’s game in Macon and were never in trouble. Seniors Brianna Thompson and Caitlin Santiago led the way for Westwood. Thompson knocked in 19 points and handed out six assists while Santiago scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Freshman Hannah Glass added 11 points for the Lady Cats.
In the other semi-final Terrell Academy led early – taking a 14-6 lead in the first quarter and stretching that lead to 27-16 at the half. The Lady Eagles only managed five third quarter points as Southwest Georgia worked to come from behind, but Terrell did enough to stay in front and hold on for the win.
Individual scoring information was not available.
In the boy’s semifinals, Terrell Academy belted Westwood 67-48 and Windsor Academy beat Southwest Georgia 73-62.
