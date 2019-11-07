CAMILLA — Westwood senior point guard Brianna Thompson scored nine fourth quarter points and dished several assists in the final period as the two-time GISA state champion Lady Cats of Westwood beat Worth County in a preseason scrimmage 49-40 in Camilla.
The Worth County Lady Rams built an early lead and continued to lead the entire game until Thompson hit a three-pointer late in the third quarter to put the Lady Cats ahead 31-30. From there the Lady Cats started using full-court pressure that caused several turnovers and kept the Lady Rams running. Later in the game the Lady Rams were clearly winded as Thompson raced through the Worth County defense for lay-ups she was unable to get earlier in the game.
Worth County led 10-4 after the first period and Westwood closed the gap to 21-20 at the half. In the third quarter the Lady Rams’ Kaniya Bryant and Westwood’s De’ericka Harris traded several long three- point shots as the two teams woke up offensively.
Point guard Bryant led Worth County with 17 points.
Thompson led Westwood with 15, Harris added 12 and Caitlyn Santiago put in 10 points.
The Lady Rams will travel to Lakeland for a game against Lanier County Saturday at 6 p.m. The Lady Cats will travel to Cairo next Thursday for another preseason scrimmage against the Syrupmakers.
A photo gallery from Thursday’s game is coming to albanyherald.com.
Get all of your local sports news! Join our free email newsletter! Click here to join: https://www.albanyherald.com/newsletters/