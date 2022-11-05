Westwood Wildcats move into Final Four with 66-16 rout

Westwood running back Weston Fears (1) gets past a defender from Holy Spirit Prep Saturday afternoon as the Wildcats routed the visiting Cougars from Atlanta 66-16.

CAMILLA - The Westwood Wildcats (6-3) have advanced to the GIAA 8-man football final four after drubbing Holy Spirit Prep (5-3) of Atlanta 66-16 Saturday afternoon at Centennial Stadium in Camilla. The Wildcats are now scheduled to play Windsor (8-1) of Macon next Friday. The Wildcats lost to Windsor just last week in Camilla by a 16-14 final.

Westwood senior quarterback Ben Shirah led an offensive attack that had the Wildcats ahead 38-0 at the half and then scored two touchdowns within the first three minutes of the second half to leave no doubt in the outcome.

