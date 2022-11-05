Westwood Wildcats move into Final Four with 66-16 rout

CAMILLA - The Westwood Wildcats (6-3) have advanced to the GIAA 8-man football final four after drubbing Holy Spirit Prep (5-3) of Atlanta 66-16 Saturday afternoon at Centennial Stadium in Camilla. The Wildcats are now scheduled to play Windsor (8-1) of Macon next Friday. The Wildcats lost to Windsor just last week in Camilla by a 16-14 final.
Westwood senior quarterback Ben Shirah led an offensive attack that had the Wildcats ahead 38-0 at the half and then scored two touchdowns within the first three minutes of the second half to leave no doubt in the outcome.
Shirah threw a pass to Braxton Ethridge for a touchdown on the Wildcats' first possession, then scored himself on a 17-yard run on Westwood's second possession. Ethridge then capped the next drive with a short touchdown run before Shirah connected with Ty Griner for Westwood's fourth touchdown to make the score 30-0. The Wildcats added another touchdown before the half when Shirah tossed the ball to running back Weston Fears who stopped and threw a strike to a wide-open Bo Holton who scored on a 48-yard play.
On the first drive of the second half, Shirah connected with Holton for a 40-yard pass play after less than a minute of the third quarter had elapsed.
Holy Spirit Prep could go nowhere against the Wildcat defense and the Cougars set up a punt. Westwood senior Grayson Stanaland blocked the punt and the ball rolled into the end zone where Ethridge recovered it for another Westwood touchdown. Holton kicked the extra point to put the score at 53-0.
At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Ethridge took a pitch around the left side for another Westwood touchdown to push the lead to 60-0.
The Cougars got on the board with a 50-yard half-back pass of their own to Williams Purvis. Holy Spirit then recovered an onside kick and moved down the field again when Westwood's Andrew Ward picked off a Cougar pass and returned it back across midfield. Officials ruled, however, there was interference on the play and gave the Cougars the ball at the 12. After going backward on a couple of plays, the Cougars scored on a 20-yard pass play to Max Bendig.
The Cougars tried another onside kick. This time, Westwood's Wes Swilley picked up the ball and raced past the Holy Spirit Prep defenders and into the end zone for a 53-yard touchdown return.