CAMILLA — Westwood girls basketball coach Derrick Harris announced Monday that he is moving across town to his alma mater. Harris has been named as the head girls basketball coach at Mitchell County High School.
"Nothing bad happening at Westwood," the coach said. "The job came open, I applied and they offered me the position. I just wanted a new challenge and it is always special when you can come home."
Harris graduated from Mitchell-Baker High School in 1997 and leaves one of the top private school girls basketball programs in the state to take on a program where the team was 1-24 last year.
In six years at Westwood, Harris amassed a record of 141-19, including five region championships and three consecutive state championships. In his first season in 2016-17, his team lost in the region championship but made it to the state championship game and lost by two points at Mercer University. The next season, Harris' team went 28-0 and won the state title. His team won the state title again the following two years. The Lady Cats lost in the state championship game in 2020 and lost in the Final Four this past season, where they finished 21-5 with only one senior on the squad.
"We're going to bring it at Mitchell County," Harris said. "They have everybody coming back from last season, except one player. We will put the work in and get things exciting for the city."
Harris' announcement leaves both basketball positions open at Westwood. Boys head coach and athletic director Gordy Gruhl announced his retirement earlier this year.
