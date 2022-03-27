urgent Westwood's Monique Judge signs with Bishop State By Joe Whitfield Staff Correspondent Mar 27, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Westwood's Monique Judge signed Friday to play college basketball at Bishop State (Ala.). Joe Whitfield Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAMILLA — In a ceremony at Westwood in Camilla, senior point guard Monique Judge signed Friday to play college basketball at Bishop State in Mobile, Ala. At Westwood, Judge averaged 19 points and scored more than 1,000 points in her high school career. She was named all-region twice and was also named the region's Player of the Year twice. Recommended for you +11 I've won an Oscar? No, thanks! You won't believe the actors who snubbed the Academy Awards! As the Oscars approaches there's no doubt that it is the ultimate award to receive as an actor. Click for more. 