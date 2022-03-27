IMG_1368.jpg

Westwood's Monique Judge signed Friday to play college basketball at Bishop State (Ala.).

 Joe Whitfield

CAMILLA — In a ceremony at Westwood in Camilla, senior point guard Monique Judge signed Friday to play college basketball at Bishop State in Mobile, Ala.

At Westwood, Judge averaged 19 points and scored more than 1,000 points in her high school career. She was named all-region twice and was also named the region's Player of the Year twice.

