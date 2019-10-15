Grayson High wide receiver Ryan King may be one of the top high-school prospects in the state of Georgia, but his standing as a Georgia Tech commit makes him something of a target on his team with the Yellow Jackets now at 1-5.
"I get a lot of (grief) from teammates, joking around with me and stuff," King said. "I mean, I'm not upset with (the team's record). Coach (Geoff) Collins and the new staff came in with people they hadn't recruited and changed everything around pretty much. I think the best is yet to come."
King's sentiments were echoed by two other noteworthy members of the 21-player group of seniors who have committed to Tech's 2020 signing class. They further commented that, among other committed prospects, Tech's rough start has not changed minds.
"We're just positive-minded," said Tyson Meiguez, a linebacker from Creekside High. "We're just ready to get there, get to work."
Meiguez, who committed to Tech over Kentucky, Tennessee, Duke among dozens of other schools, sees the Yellow Jackets' issues as things that can be worked on.
Meiguez said that coaches are telling him that "it's really just inexperience with the new system. It's just going to take a year or two for everybody to gel in the new system and we should get things back on track."
He said that Duke and Washington State continue to recruit him. Recruiters bring up Tech's record with him.
"I'm just like, it's a down year for them," said Meiguez, rated the No. 54 player in the state of Georgia (247 Sports composite). "It's a new staff and that's not really the kids they recruited. Can't really control that."
Buford High cornerback Jalen Huff said that he watches every game and pays close attention. He watches to see how Tech is doing, adjustments that players make and getting a better feel of his future team and opponents.
"I think they're doing good, but for me, I just think it's growing pains," said Huff, who had previously been committed to Oklahoma and picked Tech over offers from Notre Dame, Penn State, Oregon and others. "It wasn't an easy transition."
Huff said he sees week-to-week improvement. In the 41-23 loss at Duke Saturday, he said the team missed some big plays that could have changed the game, but played better and made fewer mistakes.
"You can see the hard work paying off," Huff said. "(Cornerback) Tre Swilling -- he plays the same position I'm going to play -- watching him, I can see the technical things in his game and the plays he's making every week."
Huff, who is continuing to hear from Nebraska, Illinois and Central Florida, is planning to enroll in January.
"It's really coming fast," said Huff, rated the No. 59 player in the state of Georgia.
Like Meiguez and Huff, King said he sees the team getting better. He hears the same from receivers coach Kerry Dixon.
"He said the receivers have been improving a lot since they first got there and they're getting more comfortable playing in the spread," said King, rated the No. 41 prospect in the state.
He's O.K. with the results on the field.
"I feel like they're doing the best they can with what they have," King said. "And that's why they're trying to recruit the people in my class so hard, so they can start the rebuilding process already."
King said he stays in touch with a number of other players in the class, including cornerback Miles Brooks (Jacksonville, Fla.), quarterback Tucker Gleason (Tampa, Fla.), Meiguez and Huff.
"I think we're all just looking on the bright side and looking towards the future from where they are now," he said.