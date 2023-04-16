MLB: Atlanta Braves at Kansas City Royals

Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) at bat during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

 William Purnell

KANSAS CITY -- The Braves spent the past week enjoying both a two-run leadoff homer and Matt Olson’s near inside-the-park homer. Those rare events provided just some of the fun during a winning streak that stretched to six games with Vaughn Grissom’s go-ahead single in the ninth inning to seal a 5-4 victory over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday.

“When we have that momentum, it’s hard to stop,” Grissom said. “You’ve got to really run into a brick wall.”

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Sports