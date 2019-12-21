With the nonconference portion of Georgia's season winding down, the Bulldogs needed some quality wins before SEC play.
They got one Friday night the hard way, knocking off SMU 87-85 in double overtime in Stegeman Coliseum.
Freshman point guard Sahvir Wheeler's driving left-handed layup by two SMU players with 2.0 seconds to go was the difference. It came on a designed play after a Georgia timeout with 14 seconds left after star freshman Anthony Edwards grabbed a defensive rebound.
Georgia's Tyree Crump and Tye Fagan chest bumped after desperation 3 by SMU was off. Coach Tom Crean had reason to be in a good mood when he entered the postgame press conference.
"Can't blame me," he told reporters. "I'm not in charge of deadlines. The deadlines are out."
The Bulldogs (7-3) improved to 6-0 at home.
SMU (8-2) was ranked No. 96 in the NET ratings, the second year metric that is a tool used by the NCAA when selecting NCAA tournament teams.
"It's big," said junior forward Rayshaun Hammonds, who led Georgia with 21 points and 11 rebounds. "It's going to take us a long way. That's all that matters. Getting a W and going on with the season."
Winning at No. 16 Memphis on Jan. 4 after home games Monday against Georgia Southern and a week later against Austin Peay would be a big resume builder.
Georgia's best win before Friday night was against Western Carolina, No. 113 in the NET ratings.
The Bulldogs trailed 77-72 with 31 seconds left in the first overtime, but got a Crump 3-pointer and then Wheeler, the 5-foot-10 Houston product, scooted by Kendric Davis for a layup with 3.7 seconds to go to tie the game to send the game to a second overtime.
"Being a confident kid, you just know there are certain times when you're going to be able to do what you do, do what you do best," said Wheeler, who finished with 9 points and 8 assists. "One of my strengths is getting to the paint. In the first overtime...I had a running start. It's kind of a hard stop for a defender."
Crean said Wheeler's layup on the left side of the lane that provided the winning points came on a double-high pick-and-roll play that was designed to allow Wheeler "to create," and he made the right read to keep it.
"Sahvir is one of the best layup makers I've ever been around.," Crean said. "Can get better, especially with his right hand. But one of the best layup makers I've ever been around."
The Bulldogs bounced back from a 20-point setback at Arizona State last Saturday.
Junior guard Jordan Harris returned from a nine-game suspension and showed what the Bulldogs were missing. He scored 9 points and grabbed 4 rebounds in 17 minutes, sparking the team with a spinning layup and follow-up jam before the halftime buzzer to cut an SMU lead 28-25 and later adding s 3-pointer.
"He hadn't played a game in forever," Wheeler said, "...He was super active."
"They're a very talented offensive team," SMU coach Tim Jankovich said. "They're not that easy to guard, and they've got quickness.
Edwards, drawing projections as the No. 1 overall 2020 NBA draft pick, was 6 of 17 shooting for 16 points and had five rebounds and three assists. On this night, SMU forward Isiaha Mike looked like a next level player as well with 25 points, 12 rebounds and 5 of 12 from 3-point range.
Edwards and Wheeler are two of nine freshmen on a Georgia team whose losses came to teams ranked in the top 55: No. 10 Dayton, No. 27 Michigan State and No. 52 Arizona State.
"It's a huge win, because we had to learn how to believe," Crean said. "And that's not a corny statement. You have to earn your belief. So you have to get stops, make big plays, get rebounds. And that's huge."