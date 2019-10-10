A streak will end Friday night. The question is will it be Dougherty or Northside Columbus? The Dougherty Trojans have lost 17 straight games and are looking to end that streak Friday night at Hugh Mills Stadium when the Northside Columbus Patriots come to town. The Patriots have lost seven straight games so Friday night’s game will determine who gets out of the cellar of the Region 1-AAAA teams. Right now, both sit at 0-6 on the season
“We’ve been close, and we’ve been competitive in most every game,” said Dougherty head coach Johnny Gilbert. “We are going to do the same Friday night and we are going to work hard and push to make sure we are not at the bottom.”
The Trojans have had a week off to get ready for this game after losing a heartbreaker to crosstown rival Monroe last week. Gilbert said his players are healthy and ready for the game except punter Antonio Knighton. Knighton broke his foot during the Monroe game. The rest of the team has been working full force to prepare for the Patriots.
“We are looking to get paid with a win,” Gilbert said. “We have been working too hard not to get paid, so I am expecting us to put in the effort and get paid Friday night.”
In other games this week, Westover and Westwood played Thursday night and Monroe and Terrell County are off Friday. Deerfield Windsor is playing Loganville at Loganville Christian. Sherwood Christian is hosting Central Fellowship in Albany. Terrell Academy will play Piedmont Academy at home in Dawson. Pelham hosts Stewart County and Worth County will travel to Thomasville to face Thomas Central. Baconton Charter is hosting Miller County. Saturday night Mitchell County will host Calhoun County.
