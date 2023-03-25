FORT MYERS, Fla. -- While producing one of this spring’s top underdog stories and positioning himself for a possible spot within the Braves’ rotation, Dylan Dodd has seemingly become one of the most famous products of Bismarck, Ill. -- a small town near the Indiana border that has a population of 589.

Dodd estimated it at closer to 450, but that may just include the citizens who have reached out to him over the past couple of weeks. The folks of Bismarck, and countless Braves fans, have enjoyed watching the young southpaw push himself toward the brink of the Majors.

