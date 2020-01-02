TAMPA, Fla. — Gus Malzahn disputed the notion that Auburn’s offense is in the midst of a downward trend, even after it mustered only 232 total yards — the worst mark of this season and fifth-worst of his seven-year tenure as head coach — in a 31-24 loss to Minnesota in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday.
The Tigers finished the regular season ranked fourth in the SEC in total offense (421.1 yards per game) and third in scoring (34 points per game) behind only Alabama and LSU. Wednesday’s performance was disappointing, he said, but the assumption that 2019 was another down season isn’t totally accurate.
“It was solid,” he said of the offensive attack he spearheaded. “I felt like we did some good things.”
There were, undeniably, plenty of positives to take from the now-completed 2019 campaign. Auburn won nine regular-season games with a true freshman, Bo Nix, playing quarterback, and had a chance to reach 10 wins for just the 15th time in program history. One of those nine wins came over Alabama in a memorable Iron Bowl — the Tigers’ second in their last three tries against their cross-state rival.
But any goodwill Malzahn may have bought himself from the Auburn fan base when his team allowed thousands of members of it to flood Pat Dye Field at Jordan-Hare Stadium in giddy celebration a little more than four weeks ago may have been lost Wednesday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
The Tigers entered last offseason feeling good about where they stood on offense after Malzahn’s resumption of play-calling duties led to a 63-14 drubbing of Purdue in the Music City Bowl. They enter this offseason with two more wins under their belt, but also a lingering question about where the offense goes from here.
“They played a whole lot better than we did. They made a lot more plays than we did,” Nix said of Minnesota, which racked up 494 yards and scored more points against Auburn’s defense than any team other than the Crimson Tide.
“We just got beat.”
The biggest issue with Auburn’s offense during a 9-4 season was that it did not perform nearly as well in games against the best teams on its schedule. Specifically, losses at Florida and LSU and at home against Georgia.
Wednesday’s loss to No. 18 Minnesota felt similar to those first three losses in a lot of ways. The offense ran successful plays, went on a few extended drives and had moments where it looked like it might finally put everything together. It just didn’t happen consistently enough.
The Tigers led the Outback Bowl 10-3 midway through the first quarter, but it had very little to do with the offense. Senior defensive back Javaris Davis picked off quarterback Tanner Morgan on the Golden Gophers’ first drive and returned the ball to just outside the 10-yard line, setting up a short Anders Carlson field goal.
(the offense went three-and-out after 3-yard runs from Shaun Shivers and D.J. Williams, and an incomplete pass from Nix to Seth Williams). After Minnesota matched that field goal, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for the game’s first touchdown.
Auburn’s next two drives netted 35 yards on 10 plays, with 29 of those coming on four completions from Nix to Anthony Schwartz. So, in total, the Tigers had only 41 yards of offense on 14 plays through their first three drives, the last of which didn’t end until there was a little more than 13 minutes remaining in the second quarter — Igbinoghene’s kickoff return and Christian Tutt’s muffed punt, as well as Minnesota gaining 119 yards on 23 plays, kept the offense off the field.
“We couldn’t really get into our rhythm. When you’re only getting three plays in the first quarter, it’s really tough to get into a rhythm and get situated,” senior right tackle Jack Driscoll said. “I feel like we never really clicked, and unfortunately, it showed.”