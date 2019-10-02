Tim Tebow remembers always watching the Auburn-Florida rivalry growing up in the 90s. Steve Spurrier's Gators dominated the series for much of the decade, reeling off seven straight wins from 1995-2000. Even the Auburn wins, Tebow recalled, were close games.
Behind Georgia and FSU, Auburn was always one of Florida's biggest rivals. The two SEC programs played annually from 1927 until 2002, with a few exceptions, and produced some timeless classics over the years.
Since 2002, though, the two schools have played just three times -- in 2006, 2007 and most recently in 2011. They'll meet again Saturday in Gainesville, Fla., when No. 10 Florida (5-0) hosts No. 7 Auburn (5-0) in a top-10 matchup at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS, as the long-dormant rivalry is finally renewed.
"It needs to get back," Tebow said last week. "I wish they played all the time.... I think it's a great game. I just remember back when I was really young and the days when Auburn was really, really good, and in the rain and back and forth, and those crazy games. I think most of the time when we've played, it's been a really good, competitive game, too. I'm excited about it."
Eight years have passed since Auburn and Florida last met in 2011, when the Tigers pulled out an ugly 17-6 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Gus Malzahn was Auburn's offensive coordinator that night, and he has been on the Tigers' staff for 10 of the last 11 years either as coordinator or head coach.
Auburn has not been another team's homecoming game since 2013, when the Tigers thrashed Tennessee at Neyland Stadium.
During that time, Malzahn has managed to face Florida just the once. Saturday will mark his first trip to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- and the first time he has faced the Gators as a head coach. Florida is the last of the other 13 SEC schools that Malzahn will have faced since taking over the program prior to the 2013 season.
"This will be a first," Malzahn said. "...That is pretty unique."
Saturday's showdown in The Swamp will end an eight-year gap between meetings for the two longtime rivals. Since they first met in 1912, that eight-year span between games is the second-longest in series history (1917-1927).
It's also one of the longest cross-division gaps in the SEC. The only ones longer than that were between Alabama and South Carolina, and LSU and Vanderbilt, all of whom went nine years between meetings before matching up earlier this season, making the Auburn-Florida drought the longest active one in the SEC for the time being.
When Auburn takes the field in Gainesville, Fla., this weekend, it will also mark the program's first game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in a dozen years, dating back to 2007 -- when Auburn's Wes Byrum silenced a sold-out stadium with his game-winning 43-yard field goal as time expired.
Just how long ago was that? Tebow, now an SEC Network analyst, was a sophomore quarterback in the midst of a Heisman-winning campaign. Malzahn was still at Tulsa, and Dan Mullen -- now the Gators' head coach -- was still the team's offensive coordinator under Urban Meyer. As Mullen put it, that's "crazy."
"I think we should mix up the league schedule more, to be perfectly honest with you," Mullen said last week. "If you look over the next six years, I think we play Miami three times, Florida State six times, Mississippi State once. So, who's the SEC teams? I think it's an injustive for the kids. We should mix those games up and you should play more teams from the West and get the opportunity to play more SEC games. You come play in this league and play in those games, conference games are a lot of fun, playing other SEC teams."
So, why exactly has this once-great rivalry become largely dormant for the better part of the last 18 years? It all comes down to the SEC's cross-division scheduling structure. The two teams went from playing annually through 2002 to having their meetings spaced out.
Then, when the league expanded from 12 teams to 14 in 2012, it further altered how the league approached its scheduling. The SEC is currently on a 12-year cycle with the schedule rotation, in which every school plays every other non-permanent cross-division opponent twice -- once at home and once on the road. Every school meets each non-permanent cross-division program once, either home or away, within the first six years of that 12-year rotation. The schedule in the first half of the rotation is not identical to the second six years.
The Auburn-Florida game happened to fall in the sixth year of that rotation, which began in 2014 following a two-year "bridge" period once the league expanded to 14 teams with the addition of Missouri in the East and Texas A&M in the West. They won't meet again until 2024, the 11th year of the 12-year cycle, when Florida visits Jordan-Hare Stadium -- a game that will take place 13 years since the Gators last visit to the Plains.
There is no easy solution to renewing the rivalry with how the SEC and its scheduling is currently structured -- with the each team playing the other six teams in its division, a permanent cross-division rival and then rotating the final game among the other schools from the opposite division -- since Auburn's permanent cross-division opponent is Georgia and Florida's is LSU.
Unless the SEC eventually decides to adopt a nine-game conference schedule or do away with divisions altogether and adopt a pod system -- in which each team has three permanent conference rivals and cycles through the remaining 10 schools every other year to create a more balanced schedule throughout the league -- the once-great Auburn-Florida rivalry will continue to be played sparingly, remaining dormant for a handful of years at a time.
"It's amazing why they still don't play," former Florida receiver and College Football Hall of Famer Wes Chandler said. "... My God, that is just one rivalry where I think to myself, 'How can you take that one away?"