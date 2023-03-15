NORTH PORT, Fla. — Jared Shuster has been the talk of Braves camp, and he will continue to be in the spotlight as he and fellow prospect Dylan Dodd battle to begin the season as Atlanta’s fifth starter.

The Braves provided some clarity on the rotation battle when Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder were optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday afternoon. The two seemed to be the most logical candidates for the fifth spot, especially after Michael Soroka came to Spring Training with a right hamstring strain.

