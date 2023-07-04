ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr. created history yet again as he recorded his 40th steal for the Braves as they won their ninth consecutive game by a score of 4-2 against the Guardians at Progressive Field on Monday night.

Acuña’s third-inning stolen base made him the first player in AL/NL history to record 40-plus stolen bases, hit 20-plus homers and record 50-plus RBIs before the All-Star break.

