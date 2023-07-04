Jul 3, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) winces in pain after stealing second base during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington hugs right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. after Acuña hurt his shoulder stealing second base during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Monday.
Jul 3, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) rounds third base en route to scoring during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr. created history yet again as he recorded his 40th steal for the Braves as they won their ninth consecutive game by a score of 4-2 against the Guardians at Progressive Field on Monday night.
Acuña’s third-inning stolen base made him the first player in AL/NL history to record 40-plus stolen bases, hit 20-plus homers and record 50-plus RBIs before the All-Star break.