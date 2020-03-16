The Falcons, who'd been waiting for the new collective-bargaining agreement to get approved, have cleared up $12.15 million in salary cap space with a series of moves Monday.
The Falcons have released tackle Ty Sambrailo ($3.7 million) and are set to release cornerback Desmond Trufant ($4.95 million and running back Devonta Freeman ($3.5 million).
That's a total of $12.15 million and the Falcons now have $11.6 million available under the salary cap, according to spotrac.com.
Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff continued to insist that the Falcons were not in "salary cap hell."
While the room doesn't signal the Falcons will be major players in free agency, it at least frees up room for the draft class ($7.2 million) and to address some basic needs on the roster.
"We've said all along and what we've tried to do, we've met so many times, I'm sure Thomas, (director of football operations) Nick (Polk) and (executive assistant to chief revenue officer) Kristen (Price), everybody that prepares those numbers are probably tired of meeting," Falcons president Rich McKay said on Friday. "We've said all along that we're in good place. We understand where we are."
Here's a look at where things stand with the Falcons' potential unrestricted and restricted free agents:
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
OFFENSE
Kenjon Barner, running back
Matt Schaub, quarterback -- Club picked up his option, according to his agent.
Justin Hardy, wide receiver -- Not re-signing with team
Austin Hooper, tight end -- Will be allowed to hit the market
Matt Simms, quarterback
Keith Smith, fullback -- Was re-signed to a three-year deal on Saturday, March 14
Wes Schweitzer, offensive guard/center -- Will be allowed to hit the market
Ty Sambrailo, tackle -- Released by the team on March 16
Devonta Freeman -- Cut by the team on March 16
DEFENSE
Vic Beasley, defensive end/linebacker -- Will not be re-signed
De'Vondre Campbell, linebacker -- Will be allowed to hit the market
Adrian Clayborn, defensive end
Jack Crawford, defensive tackle
Johnathan Cyprien, safety
Tyeler Davison, defensive tackle -- Agrees to three-year deal
Ra'Shede Hageman, defensive tackle -- Waived by the team on Jan. 13
Kemal Ishmael, safety/linebacker -- Will not be re-signed by Falcons
Steven Means, defensive end -- Re-signed to a one-year contract on March 9.
Sharrod Neasman, safety
Jamar Taylor, cornerback
John Wetzel, offensive lineman -- Vested veteran contract terminated and then re-signed
J.J. Wilcox, safety
Blidi Wreh-Wilson, cornerback
Desmond Trufant -- Releasd by the team
SPECIAL TEAMS
Matt Bosher, punter
Ryan Allen, punter -- Signed to a one-year contract extension for $945,000 on Feb. 18
Sam Irwin-Hill, punter -- Signed to a one-year contract worth $510,000
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
OFFENSE
Brian Hill, running back
DEFENSE
Michael Bennett, defensive tackle
SPECIAL TEAMS
Younghoe Koo, placekicker -- Signed a one-year contract extension for $660,000 on Feb. 18
