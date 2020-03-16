NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) was released Monday by the Atlanta Falcons with three years remaining on his contract. The move freed $3.5 million for the Falcons to pursue others under the salary cap. Freeman was a key part in the Falcons 2016 run to the Super Bowl when he rushed for more than 1500 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.

The Falcons, who'd been waiting for the new collective-bargaining agreement to get approved, have cleared up $12.15 million in salary cap space with a series of moves Monday.

The Falcons have released tackle Ty Sambrailo ($3.7 million) and are set to release cornerback Desmond Trufant ($4.95 million and running back Devonta Freeman ($3.5 million).

That's a total of $12.15 million and the Falcons now have $11.6 million available under the salary cap, according to spotrac.com.

Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff continued to insist that the Falcons were not in "salary cap hell."

While the room doesn't signal the Falcons will be major players in free agency, it at least frees up room for the draft class ($7.2 million) and to address some basic needs on the roster.

"We've said all along and what we've tried to do, we've met so many times, I'm sure Thomas, (director of football operations) Nick (Polk) and (executive assistant to chief revenue officer) Kristen (Price), everybody that prepares those numbers are probably tired of meeting," Falcons president Rich McKay said on Friday. "We've said all along that we're in good place. We understand where we are."

Here's a look at where things stand with the Falcons' potential unrestricted and restricted free agents:

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

OFFENSE

Kenjon Barner, running back

Matt Schaub, quarterback -- Club picked up his option, according to his agent.

Justin Hardy, wide receiver -- Not re-signing with team

Austin Hooper, tight end -- Will be allowed to hit the market

Matt Simms, quarterback

Keith Smith, fullback -- Was re-signed to a three-year deal on Saturday, March 14

Wes Schweitzer, offensive guard/center -- Will be allowed to hit the market

Ty Sambrailo, tackle -- Released by the team on March 16

Devonta Freeman -- Cut by the team on March 16

DEFENSE

Vic Beasley, defensive end/linebacker -- Will not be re-signed

De'Vondre Campbell, linebacker -- Will be allowed to hit the market

Adrian Clayborn, defensive end

Jack Crawford, defensive tackle

Johnathan Cyprien, safety

Tyeler Davison, defensive tackle -- Agrees to three-year deal

Ra'Shede Hageman, defensive tackle -- Waived by the team on Jan. 13

Kemal Ishmael, safety/linebacker -- Will not be re-signed by Falcons

Steven Means, defensive end -- Re-signed to a one-year contract on March 9.

Sharrod Neasman, safety

Jamar Taylor, cornerback

John Wetzel, offensive lineman -- Vested veteran contract terminated and then re-signed

J.J. Wilcox, safety

Blidi Wreh-Wilson, cornerback

Desmond Trufant -- Releasd by the team

SPECIAL TEAMS

Matt Bosher, punter

Ryan Allen, punter -- Signed to a one-year contract extension for $945,000 on Feb. 18

Sam Irwin-Hill, punter -- Signed to a one-year contract worth $510,000

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

OFFENSE

Brian Hill, running back

DEFENSE

Michael Bennett, defensive tackle

SPECIAL TEAMS

Younghoe Koo, placekicker -- Signed a one-year contract extension for $660,000 on Feb. 18

