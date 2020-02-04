With two more wins this week, the LSU men's basketball team made another jump in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today coaches polls released Monday.
LSU's wins over Alabama and Ole Miss, coupled with at least one loss by 12 teams ahead of them last Monday, caused a major reshuffling that helped the Tigers move four spots to 18th in this week's AP rankings.
They made an even bigger jump in the coaches' poll as Will Wade's team zoomed from 24th to 18th.
LSU was absent from the AP poll for more than two months before the Tigers, who had won eight games in a row at the time, returned last Monday at No. 22.
After extending its winning streak to 10 with double-digit victories against Alabama and Ole Miss, LSU (17-4, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) has a two-game lead in the league race going into Wednesday night's game at Vanderbilt.
In the nationwide poll of 65 writers and broadcasters, LSU tallied 572 points Monday and checked in between No. 17 Iowa (604) and No. 19 Butler (437).
LSU was sandwiched between those same schools in the coaches' poll.
In addition to taking on Vanderbilt, LSU faces an important matchup with Auburn in Auburn Arena on Saturday. Auburn moved up six spots in the AP poll to No. 11 and six spots in the coaches poll to 10th after beating then-No. 13 Kentucky on Saturday.
Kentucky, which dropped to 15th in the AP poll and 16th in trhe coaches, and Auburn are tied for second in the SEC race -- two games behind defending regular-season champion LSU.
LSU, Auburn and Kentucky are the only SEC schools in either poll this week.
Baylor, the seventh team to hold the No. 1 spot in the AP poll this season, remained there this week on both lists.
Baylor (19-1) extended its winning streak to 18 games with victories over Iowa State and TCU this week.
AP Top 25 Poll
(first-place votes in parentheses)
Rank Team Record Total points
1. Baylor (49), 19-1 1,608
2. Gonzaga (15), 23-1 1,567
3. Kansas (1), 18-3 1,472
4. San Diego State, 23-0 1,447
5. Louisville, 19-3 1,352
6. Dayton, 20-2 1,271
7. Duke, 18-3 1,242
8. Florida State, 18-3 1,188
9. Maryland, 17-4 999
10. Villanova, 17-4 959
11. Auburn, 19-2 926
12. Seton Hall, 16-5 900
13. West Virginia, 17-4 827
14. Oregon, 18-5 758
15. Kentucky, 16-5 660
16. Michigan State, 16-6 624
17. Iowa, 16-6 604
18. LSU, 17-4 572
19. Butler, 17-5 437
20. Illinois, 16-6 373
21. Creighton, 17-5 372
22. Penn State, 16-5 356
23. Arizona, 15-6 164
24. Colorado, 17-4 134
25. Houston, 17-4 85
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 66, Marquette 31, Ohio State 19, Tulsa 19, Rhode Island 18, Northern Iowa 17, Wichita State 17, BYU 14, Rutgers 12, Stanford 7, Stephen F. Austin 3, Yale 1, Winthrop 1, Michigan 1, Virginia 1, Bowling Green 1.
USA Today coaches' poll
Rank Team Record Total points
1. Baylor, 19-1 787
2. Gonzaga, 23-1 772
3. Kansas, 18-3 718
4. San Diego State, 23-0 710
5. Louisville, 19-3 670
6. Dayton, 20-2 637
7. Duke, 18-3 615
8. Florida State, 18-3 534
9. Maryland, 17-4 509
10. Auburn, 19-2 455
11. West Virginia, 17-4 439
12. Villanova, 17-4 411
13. Seton Hall, 16-5 405
14. Michigan State, 16-6 340
15. Oregon, 18-5 337
16. Kentucky, 16-5 322
17. Iowa, 16-6 310
18. LSU, 17-4 245
19. Butler, 17-5 205
20. Penn State, 16-5 201
21. Illinois, 16-6 176
22. Creighton, 17-5 158
23. Arizona, 15-6 125
24. Colorado, 17-4 92
25. Houston, 17-4 61
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 31, Rutgers 21, Ohio State 20, Wichita State 20, Marquette 18, Tulsa 12, Yale 10, Saint Mary's 8, Rhode Island 8, Northern Iowa 4, Stanford 4, Wisconsin 3, Virginia 3, BYU 2, Indiana 2.
