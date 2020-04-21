Randolph-Clay High School sits almost seven miles south of Cuthbert, population 3,873 in the 2010 census. To the east of Cuthbert is Shellman, which had 1,083 residents in the last census.
The two South Georgia towns and the surrounding area have funneled considerable athletic talent into Randolph-Clay, regularly producing players despite the sparsely populated district feeding into the high school. Some make it big — longtime NFL linebacker Thomas Davis and Donnell Harvey, a first-round pick in the 2000 NBA Draft and the Naismith National High School Player of the Year in 1999 are notable examples — and others have seen varying degrees of success beyond high school.
Kobi Thornton, a 2016 Randolph-Clay grad, is the latest success story. She was selected in the third round of last week’s WNBA Draft by the Atlanta Dream after a stellar career at Clemson.
“We produce some very talented people down here,” Kobi Thornton said. “It just takes the right people to see us and give us the chance. I’m fortunate to be blessed to have this opportunity.”
Thornton, a 6-foot-2 forward, is a product of the basketball culture in Shellman, and of her own family’s love of the game. Her two older brothers and two older sisters also played basketball (three played sports at the college level).
“Everyone in my family played basketball,” the 22-year-old said. “I think it was understood I was going to play as well. To have such talent like I do in my family, working on my game just became fun. I had people who challenged me. My dad was, and still is, more than willing to rebound for me and show me something I can add to my game.”
Because of her family, Thornton learned a great deal about basketball on the goal in her yard. She learned even more just a short walk from her house at the park courts in Shellman.
“I never really wanted to play with the girls, I always wanted to play with the guys,” she said of the games at the park. “Yeah, girls can make you better. But guys try to play rough, so you have to be rough with them.”
By the end of middle school, Thornton had excelled with her AAU team, Southeastern Lady Blazers, and colleges reached out to her coach regularly. The college offers piled up during a decorated high school career at Randolph-Clay, which she helped to a 2014 state championship by averaging 18.2 points as a sophomore. She averaged 28.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.1 blocks and 3 steals as a high school senior, and ranked as one of the nation’s top 100 recruits.
That led her to Clemson, where she thrived for four seasons. She ranks third in program history in career blocks, sixth in career rebounds and 11th in points. As a senior in 2019-20, she averaged 13.1 points and 5.7 rebounds.
Her efforts in college paid off when the Dream drafted her.
“I’m very proud of Kobi and happy for this next part of her journey,” Clemson head coach Amanda Butler told TigerNet.com. “It’s been a pleasure and privilege to coach her. Everyone knows what a great player she is, but most don’t get to see the person she is. She has a great heart and is an all-star teammate. I’m very excited to watch her grow and develop as a pro. I will be the president of her fan club.”
The Dream’s scouts liked the production and physical abilities of Thornton, Clemson’s first All-ACC selection since 2010.
“Kobi is a prototype WNBA athlete,” Dream head coach Nicki Collen said. “She is good around the rim, great on the glass and competes on every possession. We are delighted to welcome her to the Dream.”
With the current WNBA season on hold because of the coronavirus, Thornton factors more into the Dream’s plans for 2021. She hopes to get a season of overseas basketball in before 2021 WNBA training camp, and her agent already is in communication with foreign clubs.
In the meantime, she trains on her own and lives near Clemson. Because of the distance from her family in Georgia — one of her sisters is on the frontline of the coronavirus fight as a nurse at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany — the celebration of her Dream selection has been virtual so far.
“I think (my family and friends) were way more excited than me,” Thornton said. “I feel like I had to raise my level of being excited. When everyone found out, my notifications of every social media you can think of went haywire.”
Her personal appreciation of the WNBA selection only grows by the day.
“I’m very very grateful for this opportunity,” Thornton said. “I’m looking forward to making the most of it. I’ve always been taught to not take things for granted. If you really want something, you have to work hard to get it. Nothing’s really handed to you. You have to work for it. I’m excited about the next chapter in my life. I’m excited to play for the Atlanta Dream and overseas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.