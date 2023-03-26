Women's NCAA
Filed Level Media

Cotie McMahon scored 23 points as No. 3 Ohio State earned a 73-61 victory over No. 2 UConn in the Seattle 3 Regional on Saturday, ending UConn’s streak of consecutive Elite Eight appearances that dates to 2006.

And it will be the first time UConn hasn’t appeared in a Final Four since 2007. Meanwhile, Ohio State is in the regional final for the first time since 1993.

Recommended for you

Tags