Worth County first baseman Christian McDonald (in white) tiptoes around first base and Cook's Justin McCall (10) to make an out for the Rams. Worth County head coach Will Smith bragged on McDonald's abilities at first and said the junior has made several special plays to keep the Rams in games.
SYLVESTER - The Worth County Rams jumped on the Cook Hornets with three runs in the bottom of the first inning and never trailed as they beat their region rival 4-2 to improve their record to 9-6 overall and 3-3 in the region.
Worth County's three seniors opened the bottom of the first with singer - Cody Garwood, Parker Weaver and then Chip Cooper all singled off Cook's Justin McCall. Cooper's single scored Garwood, then Weaver scored on a fielder's choice on a ground ball by Coy Etheredge. Cooper scored moments later on a balk to give the Rams a 3-0 lead.
The Rams scored their fourth run in the third inning when Weaver led off with a single and later scored on a hard-hit ball by Owen Fletcher. The hit was ruled an error because the hit went right through the legs of the Cook shortstop.
The Hornets picked up one run in the second and then closed to 4-2 in the third on a mammoth home run from Cook senior Cole Walker.
Worth County's Lalan Ellis earned the win on the mound for the Rams after pitching 5 and two-thirds innings. He was relieved in the sixth by Drake Jones who finished the game for the Rams.
After getting two outs in the sixth, Walker hit his home run and Ellis then walked the next batter. That brought Worth County head coach Will Smith to the mound to change pitchers.
"There wasn't a problem with his pitching that I saw," Smith said when asked about pulling Ellis. "I could tell he was upset with himself after giving up the home run. I could tell by his body language. And we have tremendous confidence in Drake Jones to come in and get out of that inning. Lalan's pitch count was getting up too, so this was one of the easy decisions."
Ellis gave up three hits and two runs, only one of which was earned. He walked one and struck out three. Jones earned the save by pitching one and one-third innings. He gave up two hits but no runs or walks and he struck out two batters.
"I am really pleased with the way we played tonight," said Smith. "The pitchers both threw really well and pounded the zone and our defense was really good."
Smith had special praise for the defensive efforts of first baseman Christian McDonald and third baseman Luke Smith, the coach's son.
"Christian made some plays at first that really made a difference. The way he handles first base is really, really good. That is why he is our gold glove. And Luke made a couple of memorable plays tonight - one on a really hard-hit ball that was just a missile and he made it look easy. And then he made that diving catch - coming from third base to catch a pop-up on the second base side of the field behind the pitcher's mound."
The Rams scattered six hits during the game, led by Weaver and Cooper who had two each.
The Rams and the Hornets will meet again Friday afternoon in Adel for a doubleheader.
