032323_ABH_Worth_Wins

Worth County first baseman Christian McDonald (in white) tiptoes around first base and Cook's Justin McCall (10) to make an out for the Rams. Worth County head coach Will Smith bragged on McDonald's abilities at first and said the junior has made several special plays to keep the Rams in games.

 Joe Whitfield

SYLVESTER - The Worth County Rams jumped on the Cook Hornets with three runs in the bottom of the first inning and never trailed as they beat their region rival 4-2 to improve their record to 9-6 overall and 3-3 in the region.

Worth County's three seniors opened the bottom of the first with singer - Cody Garwood, Parker Weaver and then Chip Cooper all singled off Cook's Justin McCall. Cooper's single scored Garwood, then Weaver scored on a fielder's choice on a ground ball by Coy Etheredge. Cooper scored moments later on a balk to give the Rams a 3-0 lead.

Tags