MACON - The Worth County Rams breezed into the second round of the state baseball playoffs Monday by sweeping a doubleheader from Rutland in Macon, 14-0 and 8-1. The Rams will now play round two Saturday in Blakely against Appling County. Appling (20-9) swept a doubleheader from Washington County to advance. Game times are still in the works for Saturday.
Worth County fans will be hoping the Rams play as well Saturday as they did Monday.
"I was really pleased with how we played," said Worth County head coach Will Smith. "The boys were focused and we came out and played really well. Our pitchers pounded the zone and our defense was strong. I think together our pitchers struck out 18 batters. We made a couple of mistakes on defense, but they were late in the game when it didn't make a huge difference. Cody (Garmon) set the table for us really well in the leadoff spot today. Almost every time he went to the plate, he got on base. He did a really good job."
The Rams jumped on Rutland with six runs in the first inning off of starting pitcher Fisher Hopkins and Worth County only needed five innings to end game one. Fisher walked the first three batters before Coy Etheredge singled and the Rams added doubles in the first inning by Avery Kilcrease and pitcher Lalan Ellis to lead 6-0 before the Hurricanes had a chance to bat.
The Rams piled up 11 hits in the game, led by Kilcrease who had three hits and three runs batted in. Etheredge and Ellis each knocked in three runs as well.
Ellis took the win on the mound in four innings of work. He allowed four hits and no runs. He walked two and struck out seven. Caden Emerson pitched the final inning and preserved the shutout.
Garwood opened the bottom of the first inning of game two with a line-drive single to center. Parker Weaver laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Garwood over before Chip Cooper smacked a double to right. Garwood was held up and did not score but the Rams had runners at second and third. Etheredge lifted a fly ball to center to score Garwood and Cooper moved to third. Moments later Cooper made it 2-0 when he raced home on a wild pitch.
In the third, Weaver reached on a bunt and Cooper walked to start the inning. Weaver moved to third on a passed ball and Cooper stole second before Etheredge hit a fly ball to left to score Weaver. Owen Fletcher then doubled to right to score Cooper.
The Rams had two outs in the sixth before they started a rally that added four more runs. After Ellis is hit by a pitch, Owen Hancock smacked a hard ground ball to left and Garwood followed with a double to right. Weaver then singled to third to score Hancock and Cooper singled to score Garwood. Etheredge knocked in the final run with a single to left.
Garwood, Weaver, and Cooper each had two hits in game two. Etheredge knocked in three runs.
Kilcrease took the win on the mound after pitching six scoreless innings. He gave up three hits and two walks. He struck out 10 batters. Fletcher pitched the final inning for the Rams.
Every team from Region 2-AA swept the double headers Monday to advance. To go along with Worth County's sweep, Fitzgerald beat ACE Academy. Cook whipped Jordan and Jeff Davis trounced Southwest Macon twice.