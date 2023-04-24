worthco.jpg

MACON - The Worth County Rams breezed into the second round of the state baseball playoffs Monday by sweeping a doubleheader from Rutland in Macon, 14-0 and 8-1. The Rams will now play round two Saturday in Blakely against Appling County. Appling (20-9) swept a doubleheader from Washington County to advance. Game times are still in the works for Saturday.

Worth County fans will be hoping the Rams play as well Saturday as they did Monday.

