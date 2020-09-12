SYLVESTER — Worth County’s football team rallied for a halftime deficit for a 34-30 victory over Mitchell County on Friday night.
Worth trailed 16-6 at halftime, but scored two touchdowns in the third quarter and two more in the fourth. The Rams were down 30-20 midway through the fourth.
Jordan Curry’s 3-yard TD run with 3:34 left trimmed the deficit to 30-27, and his 3-yard scoring run with 34 seconds left was the game-winner.
Curry rushed 15 times for 87 yards (11 rushes for 73 yards in the second half), and completed 10 of 20 passes for 135 yards. Shaun Harrell rushed 17 times for 95 yards, and Tayshaun Shipp had seven catches for 102 yards.
Mitchell rushed for 227 yards in the first half, but rushed for just 54 in the second half. The Eagles, who had 527 total yards, were hurt by 17 penalties for 165 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.