The Worth County Rams ran off with the lead late in the game in a 3-1 victory over Pelham on Thursday.
The game was tied at one with the Worth County Rams batting in the top of the sixth when Chip Cooper hit a triple to Right field to score Worth Smith from 1st base for Worth County Rams.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Worth County Rams pitchers struck out ten, while Pelham pitchers sat down four.
Pelham fired up the offense in the second inning.
In the top of the fourth inning, Worth County Rams tied things up at one. Owen Fletcher grounded out, scoring one run.
Griffin Melton was the winning pitcher for Worth County Rams. Melton surrendered one run on one hit over six innings, striking out seven. Owen Hancock threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Hancock recorded the last three outs to by striking out the side to earn the save for Worth County Rams.
K Pickering took the loss for Pelham. Pickering lasted four innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out two.
Melton led Worth County Rams with two hits in four at bats.
Pickering went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead Pelham in hits.
