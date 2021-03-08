Worth County's baseball team defeated Schley County 1-0 on Monday as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Worth County Rams pitchers struck out six, while Schley County pitchers sat down eight.
A single by Tucker Welch in the first inning was a positive for Schley County.
Griffin Melton took the win for Worth County Rams. The southpaw allowed four hits and zero runs over six innings, striking out three. Smith threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Smith recorded the last three outs to earn the save for Worth County Rams.
Trypp Lumpkin took the loss for Schley County. The hurler lasted five innings, allowing five hits and one run while striking out six and walking one.
Chip Cooper went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Worth County Rams in hits.
Owen Lamb led Schley County with two hits in three at bats.
