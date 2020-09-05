Turner County held on for a 35-21 win over Worth County in Friday’s high school football season opener.
Jordan Curry threw a pair of touchdown passes to Tayshaun Shipp for Worth, covering 23 and 53 yards. Shipp finished with six catches for 113 yards.
Chip Cooper threw a 6-yard TD pass to Shaun Harrell for Worth’s other score.
