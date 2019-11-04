Worth County head football coach Frankie Carroll has submitted his resignation and the county school board has voted unanimously Monday morning to accept the resignation, meaning that the Worth County Rams will be looking for a new head coach.
Carroll, who will remain as Worth County’s Athletic Director, took over the football program two years ago after the Rams went winless in the 2017 football season under Ben Simmons. Carroll said in an interview earlier this summer that he took the position mainly because he didn’t want the players to have to deal with another new coaching staff after having just one year under Simmons.
The Rams won one game last year and two games this year but did not win a game in the region either year. They lost Friday night’s final game of the year to Monroe 40-28.
"I was really hoping to see it through," Carroll said by phone Monday afternoon. "The whole reason I took the job was to provide continuity for the kids. But now the guys that will be seniors next year will have had three football coaches during their high school years." he said. "But it is what it is, it's all good."
The coaching change was announced in a new release after the school board vote.
“I would like to thank Coach Carroll for his service to our football program over the past two seasons,” School Superintendent Bill Settle said in a news release. "Coach Carroll took over the program on short notice with many obstacles to overcome and I believe he served beyond approach in that task. Although improvement doesn’t always materialize immediately in the form of wins, the program has improved in many areas. His record as a head coach over the last 20 years speaks for itself, winning over 100 ball games, playing for three state championships, and (bringing) home one state title while at Madison County, Fla."
Settle said a search for a new football coach would begin immediately and he hoped the new coach would be in place by February. The search will be led by Settle and Worth County High School principal Scott Kersh.
“Our goal is to find the right fit as quickly as possible, however, time alone will not rush us to just make a hire just for the sake of hiring someone,” Settle said.